Ambrosus (AMB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $120,181.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, RightBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $120,181.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00203086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,152,803 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, RightBTC, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Coinrail, Gatecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

