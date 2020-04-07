American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 22,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

