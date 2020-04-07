American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

