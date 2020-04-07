American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. 44,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 5,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,044.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $0. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

