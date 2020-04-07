American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,667. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.23. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

