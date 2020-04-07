American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 286,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Woodmark by 1,955.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,001 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in American Woodmark by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 124,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.