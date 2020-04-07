Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASDRF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.