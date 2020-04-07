Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.