AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 19,905 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.