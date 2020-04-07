AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.59.

Shares of AME opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.