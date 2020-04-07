Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.51. 1,536,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.08. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

