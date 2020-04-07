Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 398,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $228,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,808.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,480 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

