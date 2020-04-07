Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:AMO traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 121 ($1.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,314. Amino Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 million and a P/E ratio of 30.25.

About Amino Technologies

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

