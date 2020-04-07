Amon Reaches Market Cap of $426,825.50 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $426,825.50 and $589.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.57 or 0.02599731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00204566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.