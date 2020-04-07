Amoveo Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00292849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $11.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.04590737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00068502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037274 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011011 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

