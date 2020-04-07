Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $657,557.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00016724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 11,085,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,943 tokens. Ampleforth's official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth's official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

