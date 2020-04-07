Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to report sales of $69.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $35.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $339.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.10 million to $360.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $399.70 million, with estimates ranging from $371.50 million to $433.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million.

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $288.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,433,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,806 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 117,064 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

