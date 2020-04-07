Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post sales of $14.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.90 million to $15.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $12.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $60.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $60.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CZWI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,208,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $645,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

