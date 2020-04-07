Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (AA, AAL, ADC, ADM, BNZL, DCC, DEA, DLG, DPLM, EPD)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 7th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $14.00 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $82.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 8,350 ($109.84) to GBX 6,030 ($79.32). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $23.00 to $29.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 340 ($4.47). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $35.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $35.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) had its target price cut by Imperial Capital to $1.50. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 760 ($10.00). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,330 ($43.80) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $23.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $58.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 540 ($7.10). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 500 ($6.58). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,870 ($24.60) to GBX 1,740 ($22.89). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 200 ($2.63). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $83.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $189.00 to $153.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

