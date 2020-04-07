Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (BJ, BYND, CAE, DPW, HPE, HXL, LHA, MXL, SMPL, VRNS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 7th:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from to .

Get BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to .

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from to .

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to .

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €13.60 ($15.81) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from to .

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from to .

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from to .

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from to .

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.