Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Anglo American (NGLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY):

4/6/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/1/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/4/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/25/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Anglo American plc Unsponsored has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

