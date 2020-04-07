Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC):

4/2/2020 – Colony Credit Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Colony Credit Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

3/23/2020 – Colony Credit Real Estate had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Colony Credit Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Colony Credit Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

3/12/2020 – Colony Credit Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

3/11/2020 – Colony Credit Real Estate had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Colony Credit Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

3/2/2020 – Colony Credit Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

2/24/2020 – Colony Credit Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:CLNC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,451. The firm has a market cap of $483.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate Inc alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.85%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,515,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 141,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after buying an additional 350,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,055,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 528,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.