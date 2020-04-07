Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: FGBI) recently:

4/3/2020 – First Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – First Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

4/2/2020 – First Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

3/26/2020 – First Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – First Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – First Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.