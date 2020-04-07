Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS: LVMUY):

4/2/2020 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/30/2020 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/26/2020 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/13/2020 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

