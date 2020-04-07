Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

2/25/2020 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/9/2020 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

STX opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,216,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after buying an additional 290,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

