Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HUGO BOSS AG/S (BOSSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS: BOSSY) recently:

4/2/2020 – HUGO BOSS AG/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – HUGO BOSS AG/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/30/2020 – HUGO BOSS AG/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/26/2020 – HUGO BOSS AG/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/24/2020 – HUGO BOSS AG/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/20/2020 – HUGO BOSS AG/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2020 – HUGO BOSS AG/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/26/2020 – HUGO BOSS AG/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men's and women's apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company's brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. "

HUGO BOSS AG/S stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.72. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

