Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Repsol (REPYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) recently:

4/6/2020 – Repsol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/20/2020 – Repsol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/18/2020 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

3/17/2020 – Repsol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/12/2020 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – Repsol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/9/2020 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/4/2020 – Repsol had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/19/2020 – Repsol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

REPYY stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Repsol SA has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

