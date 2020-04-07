Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (ABC, BOSS, CINE, CIR, CLIN, CLL, CNA, CTEC, CVSG, DB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 7th:

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Get Abcam Plc alerts:

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Cello Health (LON:CLL) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Centrica (LON:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an underperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 85 ($1.12).

Centrica (LON:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 105 ($1.38).

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 8,50 auf 6,70 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Neutral” belassen. Analyst Daniele Brupbacher rechnet in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie bei dem Finanzinstitut mit mehr Ertragsdruck und teurer werdenden Risikoabsicherungen. Es sei nicht auszuschliessen, dass die Frankfurter in diesem Jahr wieder einen Verlust schreiben. Mit mit auf die Kapitalausstattung und die Bilanz stehe die Deutsche Bank aber besser da als noch wahrend der Weltfinanzkrise 2009./tih/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 19:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The analysts wrote, “LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung fur Airbus auf Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 69 Euro belassen. Analystin Milene Kerner wird in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie im Zuge der Corona-Krise zuruckhaltender fur den europaischen Luftfahrt- und Rustungssektor, wobei sie letzteren Bereich nun bevorzugt. Im kommerziellen Luftfahrtsektor sieht sie bei Airbus die attraktivsten Chancen nach der Covid-19-Krise. Grund sei die starke Wettbewerbsposition des A320 gegenuber der 737 Max von Konkurrent Boeing im Markt fur Flugzeuge mit nur einem Kabinengang./ag/ajx

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 20:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Airbus auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Dass der Flugzeugbauer seine Produktion wegen der Corona-Krise in einigen Werken zeitweise aussetzt, sei keine gute Nachricht, schrieb Analyst Sandy Morris in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dennoch sei dies ein weniger schlimmes Szenario als seine noch pessimistischere Prognose vor rund drei Wochen./edh/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 02:42 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 02:42 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Genedrive (LON:GDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank. The analysts wrote, “MuNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Baader Bank hat Lanxess von Add” auf Buy” hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 60 auf 46 Euro gesenkt. Den europaischen Chemieunternehmen stehe in den kommenden drei bis vier Monaten wegen der Covid-19-Pandemie ein herber Abschwung bevor, schrieb Analyst Markus Mayer in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Gegensatz zur Zeit der Finanzkrise in den Jahren 2008 und 2009 aber sei Lanxess nun defensiver aufgestellt und durfte damit deutlich weniger anfallig fur zyklische Schwankungen sein. Zudem konnten die Aktien von der starken Bilanz des Unternehmens profitieren./la/he

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:24 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur Michelin von 100 auf 90 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf Overweight” belassen. In einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie kurzte Analyst Jose Asumendi nun schon zum zweiten Mal im Zuge der Covid-19-Krise seine Gewinnschatzungen fur den europaischen Autosektor. Er rechnet nun 2020 mit einem weltweiten Ruckgang der Autoproduktion von 19 Prozent im Jahresvergleich, nachdem er zuvor einen Ruckgang von neun Prozent prognostiziert hatte. Unter den Zulieferern schatzt er Schaeffler sowie den Reifenhersteller Michelin als besonders defensive Werte ein./ajx/bek

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 21:43 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Medica Group (LON:MGP) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

National Grid (LON:NG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The analysts wrote, “FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung fur Roche vor Zahlen auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 350 Franken belassen. Analyst Richard Parkes rechnet mit einem starken ersten Quartal des Pharmaherstellers. Verwerfungen wegen Covid-19 konne Roche anderweitig ausgleichen, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/jha/

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 06:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,550 ($20.39).

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel fur Uniper von 25 auf 20 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Underperform” belassen. Europaische Versorger seien in der Covid-19-Krise robust, aber dagegen nicht immun, schrieb Analyst John Musk in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Eine geringere Energie-Nachfrage, niedrigere Strompreise und moglicherweise steigende Kapitalkosten hatten die grossten Auswirkungen auf den Sektor. Insgesamt reduzierte der Experte seine Gewinnschatzungen je Aktie fur 2020 und 2021, er halt den Ausverkauf im Sektor aber fur ubertrieben. Uniper zahlt fur ihn aufgrund einer wenig vorteilhaften Energie-Ausrichtung zu den unattraktivsten Werten./ajx/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:40 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 00:15 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.