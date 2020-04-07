Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (AGR, AMO, ANP, APF, CBP, CDM, CWK, DGE, DWNI, EAH)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 7th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Intercede Group (LON:IGP) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 380 ($5.00).

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

McBride (LON:MCB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

