Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ: LSXMA):

3/31/2020 – Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $58.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/19/2020 – Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

