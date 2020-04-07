Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mosaic (MOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mosaic (NYSE: MOS):

4/3/2020 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/31/2020 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

3/31/2020 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

3/30/2020 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Mosaic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/13/2020 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Mosaic is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/14/2020 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

Shares of MOS opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

