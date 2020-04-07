Analyzing Alexander’s (ALX) & Its Peers

Alexander’s (NYSE: ALX) is one of 248 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alexander’s to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 71.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 26.54% 22.58% 4.69% Alexander’s Competitors 23.28% 5.01% 2.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alexander’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s Competitors 3595 12484 11669 369 2.31

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 35.43%. Given Alexander’s’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexander’s and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million $60.08 million 15.02 Alexander’s Competitors $890.65 million $200.27 million 10.90

Alexander’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

