Analyzing Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) & DryShips (NYSE:DRYS)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and DryShips’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $704.33 million 1.36 -$48.49 million ($0.94) -17.51 DryShips $186.13 million 2.46 $21.78 million N/A N/A

DryShips has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers.

Volatility & Risk

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DryShips has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and DryShips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers -6.88% -2.47% -0.95% DryShips 3.38% 2.87% 1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of DryShips shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scorpio Tankers and DryShips, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 0 2 7 0 2.78 DryShips 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 129.34%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than DryShips.

Summary

DryShips beats Scorpio Tankers on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Tanker segment provides transportation services for crude and refined petroleum cargoes. The Gas Carrier segment offers transportation services for liquefied gas cargoes. The Offshore Support segment provides offshore support services to the global offshore energy industry. As of May 29, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 34 vessels, including 11 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 4 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

