AnarchistsPrime Trading 79.4% Lower This Week (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

