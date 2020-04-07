Anchor Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $25,553.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00011006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02584292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00201987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,898 tokens.

The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

