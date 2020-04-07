Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 213 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.75 ($2.94).

Shares of LON:APF traded up GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 135.40 ($1.78). The stock had a trading volume of 607,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.81. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Patrick Meier bought 6,310 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Also, insider Julian Treger bought 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,950 ($72,283.61). Insiders have acquired a total of 49,310 shares of company stock worth $7,930,740 over the last three months.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

