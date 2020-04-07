ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,916,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,299,633. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.47%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

