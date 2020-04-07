Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on ANFGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC cut Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

