Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

