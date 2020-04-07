Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) PT Lowered to $35.00

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3,261.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 86.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,072,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,979,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 85,310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,641,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

