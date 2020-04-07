APIS Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. APIS has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $940,823.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. During the last seven days, APIS has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007344 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000656 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,042,274,611 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

