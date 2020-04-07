apM Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.43 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $3.43 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.27 or 0.04716038 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00067936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037017 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010439 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.