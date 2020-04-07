Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) is Hillman Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hillman Co. trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 20.0% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hillman Co. owned about 0.39% of Apollo Global Management worth $29,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,639,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

