Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AINV. Raymond James lowered Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,397. The company has a market cap of $441.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 64,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 127,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

