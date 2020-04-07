AppCoins Market Cap Reaches $2.87 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $75,009.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.57 or 0.02599731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00204566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.