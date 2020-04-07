Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.87. 38,892,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.46 and its 200-day moving average is $271.84. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

