Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,330,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.46 and a 200-day moving average of $271.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

