Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.