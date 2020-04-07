AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,992 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIX stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

