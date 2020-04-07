AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,655 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 497,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.